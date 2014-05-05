(In May 3 item, corrects spelling of Bob Dinneen in last
paragraph)
By Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK May 3 When American investor Warren
Buffett addresses Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders at the
conglomerate's annual meeting on Saturday, he is sure to laud
the impressive growth of BNSF Railroad, his company's
largest-ever acquisition.
The railroad, which was struggling amid the Great Recession
when Berkshire bought it for $26 billion in 2010, returned a
$3.8 billion profit last year. In his annual letter to Berkshire
shareholders in February, Buffett called BNSF, whose
32,000 miles of track spans 28 states, "the most important
artery in our economy's circulatory system," handling 15 percent
of all inter-city freight across America.
Praising BNSF's smooth relations with customers and
regulators, Buffett wrote: "Like Noah, who foresaw early on the
need for dependable transportation, we know it's our job to plan
ahead." Buffett was likening BNSF's foresight to the biblical
figure Noah and his vessel.
He added: "America's rail system has never been in better
shape."
What Buffett didn't mention is that a growing number of
BNSF's customers say the vital artery is clogged, causing
economic losses for industrial firms and farmers scrambling to
get their products to market.
As more U.S. goods ride the rails amid an economic recovery,
delays can reverberate widely. A harsh winter bungled rail
schedules this year, causing slower train speeds, terminal
log-jams and stranded crews and locomotives.
Other major railroads, including giant Union Pacific Corp
, also have experienced interruptions. Railyards in and
around Chicago, a gateway for several major lines, have been
backed up for months after record snowfall there over the
winter. Even BNSF itself has suffered: Berkshire said on Friday
that its first quarter rail unit's earnings, which fell 9
percent to $724 million, was "negatively affected by severe
weather conditions and service-related
challenges."
Some shippers believe the winter woes are only part of the
problem. The concerns have been greatest across the Great Plains
and the Upper Midwest, where BNSF is among the dominant rail
players and has been the biggest beneficiary of a boom in
shipping a high-value commodity - crude oil - from the Bakken
oil patch of North Dakota and Montana.
According to a Reuters analysis of filings made to the U.S.
Surface Transportation Board (STB), the rail industry's economic
regulator, over the last month more than four dozen industrial
trade groups, lawmakers or commodity firms who rely on BNSF and
other major Class 1 railroads have lodged complaints or pleas
for regulator action to improve their rail service.
One common claim is that railroads including BNSF may be
de-prioritizing the shipment of other commodities to make way
for higher-priced crude oil on their trains, which railroads
deny.
"BNSF is not favoring crude shipments over other shippers.
This is a case of rapid growth for several commodities using
parts of our railroad network that hadn't previously seen that
kind of volume," said BNSF spokeswoman Roxanne Butler in an
email.
Amid a shale drilling boom, crude-by-rail cargoes are up by
around 44-fold since 2008, to nearly a million barrels per day
according to industry data. Most of the crude riding the rails
originates in the Bakken. BNSF said crude still represents just
4 percent of its total traffic.
BUFFETT'S 'ALL IN WAGER'
When Berkshire bought BNSF, Buffett called it "an all-in
wager on the economic future of the United States." At the time,
he told TV commentator Charlie Rose that BNSF was "interwoven
with the American economy in a way that, if the American economy
prospers, the business will prosper."
And prospered it has. Last year, amid a boost in rail
cargoes, BNSF's revenue topped $20 billion and the firm invested
nearly $4 billion. It plans to boost spending to $5 billion this
year. And despite a weaker first quarter, Berkshire said it
expects BNSF's profits to top 2013 for the rest of the year.
But some analysts say the pace of BNSF's investment has
failed to keep up with demand. In a March 14 research note,
Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that the winter service woes
"indicate too little capex was invested given the growth."
At an STB hearing on April 10, BNSF executives apologized
for winter-related delays and pledged to deploy more locomotives
and crews to improve service in coming months.
Their assurances haven't convinced all customers. United
Sugars, whose member firms supply about a fourth of U.S. sugar
demand, informed the STB it "harbors grave concerns that BNSF
will not be able to quickly resolve its service problems."
Interruptions will cost it tens of millions of dollars this
year, and part of the stranded beet crop may rot on the ground.
ROTTING BEETS, WAITING PASSENGERS
Among others to raise concern are producers of coal,
fertilizer, ethanol and steel - even passenger train operator
Amtrak. Their complaints aren't focused solely on BNSF. CP and
Union Pacific have been subject to criticism as well.
But BNSF owns some key routes. On Amtrak's Empire Builder
line from Chicago to Seattle, which traverses the Bakken region
on BNSF track, on-time performance has dropped to 27 percent so
far this year, down from 76 percent in 2009.
"We've had very frank conversations with BNSF about their
performance," said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. "The've been
candid there are issues out there, and they are hiring more
crews and locomotives."
Power utility trade group, the Western Coal Traffic League,
told the U.S. rail regulator last month that BNSF was offering
"declining service metrics," adding that "members fear they will
run out of coal, if not now, by summer."
Nucor Corp, the largest U.S. steel manufacturer,
wrote that during the first quarter rail journeys that usually
take two weeks required up to two months. The delays "severely
affected" profits, it told the regulator.
"We are not seeing improvement now that the weather has
improved," the company wrote.
WARNING ON INTERVENTION
The STB has authority to make railroads prioritize shipping
of certain goods during bottlenecks, and some customers are
calling on the regulator to act. Last month it granted one such
request, ordering BNSF and CP railroads to report their
schedules for speedier delivery of fertilizer ahead of the
spring planting season, which they did.
STB spokesman Dennis Watson declined comment on whether
further regulatory action is planned.
BNSF has bristled at the possibility of further government
intervention, telling the regulator in a letter last week that
"the extreme step of directing recovery measures to the benefit
of a particular commodity group or geographic locale" would hurt
overall network speed and other customers.
However, it has acknowledged customer concerns and pledged
to address them promptly. "The message that we have fallen short
on executing from a service perspective was also very clear,"
BNSF executive vice president Stevan Bobb wrote in the letter.
Again, shippers of staple commodities are concerned
railroads are neglecting their cargoes in favor of $100 a barrel
oil.
"We're all paying the price for the railroads' infatuation
with moving crude oil," said Bob Dinneen, head of the Renewable
Fuels Association. "Oil companies aren't complaining. They think
the service has been fine."
