(Adds comment from U.S. Attorney and interbank rates)
By Karen Freifeld and Nate Raymond
March 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp has
agreed to pay $714 million to settle allegations that the bank
overcharged pension funds and other clients for foreign exchange
services, U.S. federal and state authorities said on Thursday.
Federal and New York state authorities, among others, had
accused BNY Mellon of telling clients it would provide the best
possible execution for their currency transactions, but instead
giving them prices at or near the worst interbank rates during
the trading day. Meantime, authorities said, BNY Mellon obtained
better spot prices for itself and profited on the spread.
As part of the agreements settling lawsuits filed by New
York and the United States, the bank accepted responsibility for
the conduct, authorities said.
The world's No. 1 custody bank also agreed to terminate
David Nichols, its head of products management, and other
executives, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said. The
other executives were not identified.
"The bank repeatedly deceived its customers and is paying a
heavy penalty for it," Bharara said in a statement.
BNY Mellon said that it resolved substantially all the
foreign exchange-related actions pending as part of the $714
million, including by the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and class action litigation.
"We are pleased to put these legacy FX matters behind us,"
the company said.
BNY Mellon disclosed last month that it would take a $598
million charge as it tried to resolve the cases.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's lawsuit,
which began when a whistleblower filed a complaint in 2009,
claimed that BNY Mellon earned $2 billion over ten years through
the alleged deception. The U.S. complaint said the bank
defrauded clients of hundreds of millions of dollars between
2000 and 2011.
In addition, the bank settled a class action suit partly led
by two Ohio pension funds for $335 million pending court
approval, said Ohio AG Mike Dewine, adding that the agreement
had followed four years of "hard-fought" litigation.
BNY Mellon will pay a penalty of $167.5 million to the
United States. New York state will receive a further $167.5
million, nearly all of which will compensate victims of the
misconduct, authorities said. The rest of the funds will be
split between other agencies involved.
The settlement also resolves Justice Department claims
against Nichols, 60, BNY Mellon's products management head.
As part of the agreement, Nichols admitted to knowing the
bank did not disclose its pricing methodology to customers, who
did not fully understand it, among other things.
Attorney Stephen Fishbein, who represents Nichols, declined
to comment.
The cases include United States v. Bank of New York Mellon,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-06969, and People of the State of New York v. Bank of New
York Mellon, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No.
114735/2009.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld and Nate Raymond in New York.
Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel.; Editing by Christian
Plumb, Bernard Orr)