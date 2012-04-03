BOSTON, April 3 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
, which has lost clients and revenue over allegations of
foreign exchange fraud, is under pressure to take the chairman's
title from Chief Executive Gerald Hassell.
In a letter to BNY Mellon shareholders, CtW Investment
Group, which represents pension funds that own an estimated 6
million shares in the custody bank, urged investors to vote for
an independent chairman at the company's upcoming annual
meeting.
"We are urging support for the shareholder proposal calling
for an independent chairman of the board at Bank of New York
Mellon," CtW said in a letter filed with U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. "Ensuring independent leadership of the
board is vitally important in light of the numerous lawsuits
filed against the company alleging fraud in its foreign exchange
business in an amount up to $2 billion."