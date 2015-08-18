(Updates with further details on case, quotes from Ceresney,
details on case's first-of-its-kind nature)
By Nate Raymond and Sarah N. Lynch
Aug 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp will
pay $14.8 million to settle U.S. civil charges it gave
internships to family members of officials linked to a Middle
Eastern sovereign wealth fund, violating federal bribery laws.
The settlement by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission marked the first time regulators had charged a bank
for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits
paying bribes to foreign officials.
It followed a 2011 industrywide sweep, undertaken as part of
a broader foreign bribery probe, in which the SEC sought
information about financial institutions' business dealings with
state-owned investment funds.
The BNY Mellon case is also the first foreign bribery
enforcement action in which internships, as opposed to cash,
constituted the alleged bribe, SEC enforcement director Andrew
Ceresney said.
Other banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG have also
been investigated over whether their hiring practices violated
the foreign bribery statute.
"BNY Mellon deserved significant sanction for providing
valuable student internships to family members of foreign
officials to influence their actions," Andrew Ceresney, the
SEC's director of enforcement, said in a statement.
According to the SEC, BNY Mellon beginning in 2010 hired as
interns the son and nephew of an official with the Middle East
fund, and the son of another official in its European office.
The SEC said the bank did not choose the interns through its
usual, highly competitive hiring process.
Instead, BNY Mellon sought to corruptly win or keep asset
management and service business from the fund, a client since
2000 with about $55 billion at the bank, the SEC said.
One BNY Mellon employee called hiring the interns an
"expensive 'favor'" in an email.
Another said "silly things like this help influence who ends
up with more assets/retaining dominant position."
The interns came across as less-than-exemplary workers, the
SEC said, with bank employees complaining that two were absent
repeatedly and a third "wasn't actually as hardworking" as
hoped.
BNY Mellon neither admitted nor denied the charges and said
it has "taken steps to enhance our existing internal controls
and procedures with respect to our internship and hiring
practices."
The sovereign wealth fund was not named in an SEC
administrative order.
BNY Mellon had previously disclosed that the SEC in 2014
indicated it might also charge current and former bank
employees.
But Ceresney said the agency ultimately decided that
charging individuals in this case "wasn't appropriate."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson and
Christian Plumb)