NEW YORK, April 14 BNY Mellon Corp CEO Gerald Hassell on Tuesday received support and a rebuke from one of the bank's newest board members.

Trian Fund Management's Ed Garden, who joined the bank's board about four months ago, said nobody on the board is satisfied with BNY Mellon's past performance under Hassell's leadership. Garden, who made his remarks at BNY Mellon's annual meeting in New York City, also said the board supports Hassell and his management team.

Going forward, Garden said Hassell and his team will be held accountable for meeting the bank's financial targets. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)