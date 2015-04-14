China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 14 Embattled BNY Mellon Corp CEO Gerald Hassell, under fire from activist investors, said on Tuesday the direction of the bank has broad-based support from shareholders, but acknowledged improvements need to be made.
"We know there are things we have to do better," Hassell said at the bank's annual meeting in New York City.
Earlier this month, activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said BNY Mellon's employee base is "bloated" and disproportionately larger than its rivals. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin and Svea Herbst; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".