BOSTON, March 9 Bank of New York Mellon
Corp said on Friday that it cut by 21 percent the
targeted pay opportunity for the top job at the world's largest
custody bank.
BNY Mellon said Chief Executive Gerald Hassell's targeted
pay opportunity for 2012 is $13 million. That's lower than the
$16.5 million opportunity available for the CEO position in the
previous two years, the bank disclosed in a proxy filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Hassell replaced Robert Kelly as CEO in August, giving the
board's compensation committee an opportunity to re-evaluate
appropriate targeted compensation levels, the proxy said. The
compensation committee also introduced more risk-based measures
into the executive pay program, following discussions BNY Mellon
had with the Federal Reserve Board.
Hassell's targeted pay opportunity includes a $1 million
base salary, cash bonus target of $4.5 million and
equity-related compensation of $7.5 million.
Hassell's actual pay for 2012 will depend on his performance
and the company's, including stock price.
Last year, Hassell's total compensation was $12.35 million.
That figure includes a $2.2 million change in the value of his
company pension and deferred compensation earnings.
Curtis Arledge, hired in 2010 as vice chairman and CEO of
investment management, had total compensation of $18.05 million
in 2011, the proxy said. But that figure includes one-time
stock-based awards for joining BNY Mellon.
Before signing on in November 2010, Arledge was chief
investment officer for fundamental fixed income portfolios at
BlackRock Inc.
In 2011, BNY Mellon's assets under management increased 8
percent year-over-year to $1.26 trillion and assets under
custody and administration increased 3 percent year-over-year to
$25.8 trillion.