BOSTON May 1 A Virginia state judge on Tuesday
dismissed a lawsuit that accused BNY Mellon Corp of
overcharging on foreign exchange trades for pension funds in
that state.
Terrence Ney, a state judge in Fairfax County, said the
pension funds, including the Virginia Retirement System, did not
show evidence that they submitted claims for payment in
connection with their allegations of overcharging on forex
trades. A claim for payment is an essential part of proving a
fraudulent action under the Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers
Act, the judge said in his ruling.