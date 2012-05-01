BOSTON May 1 A Virginia state judge on Tuesday
dismissed a lawsuit that accused BNY Mellon Corp of
overcharging on foreign exchange trades for pension funds in
that state.
Terrence Ney, a state judge in Fairfax County, said the
pension funds, including the Virginia Retirement System, did not
show evidence that they submitted claims for payment in
connection with their allegations of overcharging on forex
trades. A claim for payment is an essential part of proving a
fraudulent action under the Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers
Act, the judge said in his ruling.
BNY was accused of adding hidden markups to foreign exchange
trades for the Virginia funds, which did not involve any bills
being sent to the bank, Ney wrote. "Accounting records or
statements in and of themselves do not amount to a claim," the
judge noted.
"The court cannot rewrite the (Virginia Fraud Against
Taxpayers Act) in order to have it comport with what the court
believed the act may be trying to address," the judge added
later in the decision.
BNY, the world's largest custody bank, said in a statement
that the decision vindicated its "position that the claims were
without merit. This decision and the recent dismissal of similar
whistleblower claims in California underscore our long held
belief that these cases will not withstand legal scrutiny."
BNY Mellon's forex business has been the subject of several
lawsuits in which the bank has been accused of overcharging
pension fund clients on certain trades. The U.S. Attorney in
Manhattan accused the bank of committing $1.5 billion in fraud.
The bank has denied any wrongdoing.