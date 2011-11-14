Nov 14 Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said the company is adopting new foreign exchange options for clients as it fends off charges it overcharged public pension funds on trades that were not negotiated.

Speaking at the company's investor day presentation, Hassell also said BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, is open to "reasonable resolutions" to settle various lawsuits against the company.

(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston)