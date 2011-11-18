Nov 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said on Friday a judge dismissed two of three of the remaining claims brought on behalf of Virginia's public pension fund, which accused the bank of overcharging on foreign exchange trades.

"We are pleased that the court dismissed two of the three remaining claims brought by (Virginia), and we are gratified that the judge scheduled a prompt hearing on the one remaining claim," BNY Mellon said on Friday in a statement. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)