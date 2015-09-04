(Adds details about mutual funds contacted by regulator)
By Ross Kerber and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, Sept 4 The top securities regulator of
Massachusetts said on Friday he is investigating the computer
glitch at BNY Mellon Corp that last month disrupted
pricing on more than $400 billion worth of mutual fund and
exchange-traded fund assets.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said he has
asked BNY Mellon and six of the largest fund companies affected
how the technical glitch in fund accounting impacted individual
investors.
"In the warp-speed of trading these days computer problems
can happen," Galvin said in a press release. "But the fallout
that seems only to affect large financial institutions can hit
the average investor looking at his and her retirement money."
BNY Mellon roiled about 5 percent of the U.S. fund industry
last month when one of the accounting systems it relies on to
generate prices for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds
collapsed. The problems lasted a week, but the root cause has
not been determined. BNY Mellon declined to comment on Galvin's
investigation.
Galvin said his inquiry was initially focused on Goldman
Sachs, Deutsche Bank, First Trust Advisors, Guggenheim
Investments, Prudential Investments and Federated Investors Inc.
Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim and Deutsche declined to comment.
Prudential, Federated and First Trust did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The investigation asks that BNY Mellon and the investment
companies detail the scope of the problem and type of corrective
action that is being taken to address individual
investor harm, according to the press release from Galvin's
office.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Franklin Paul and Tom
Brown)