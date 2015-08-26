Aug 26 BNY Mellon Corp has been experiencing problems with how the net asset value of funds is being calculated, according to people familiar with the situation.

BNY Mellon was not available for comment.

First Trust, which manages several exchange-traded funds, said on Wednesday in a statement that the net asset value of some of its funds contained errors greater than 1 percent.

"The errors resulted from a technical malfunction at our third party administrator, the Bank of New York Mellon," First Trust said. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin in Boston and Jessica Toonkel in New York.)