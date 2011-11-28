Nov 28 BNY Mellon's wealth management unit has hired a new regional director to oversee the firm's private banking business in New England, the company said on Monday.

Penny Weeks, a 25-year industry veteran, joined BNY Mellon in Boston earlier this month from Northern Trust (NTRS.O), where she worked for five years, most recently as a senior vice president and private banking team leader.

Weeks will oversee 10 private bankers who work directly with clients throughout New England.

BNY Mellon's (BK.N) Boston office is one of the firm's largest private banking centers, the company said, with Boston among the ten largest wealth markets in the United States.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management altogether has about $170 billion in private client assets, with offices in the United States and abroad.

Weeks also previously served for three years as a senior private banker at U.S. Trust, the private wealth subsidiary of Bank of America (BAC.N).

She now reports to BNY Mellon's managing director Erin Gorman, who leads the firm's private banking business and heads BNY Mellon's mortgage business nationally.

