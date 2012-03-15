March 15 The treasurer of North Carolina on Thursday accused Bank of New York Mellon Corp of making an unauthorized, $95 million investment in notes issued by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

The treasurer made the complaint in a civil lawsuit filed in North Carolina's General Court of Justice, a state court. The lawsuit accuses BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, of making the investment in December 2006 on behalf of North Carolina's state employees' retirement funds.

The value of the investment plunged by about $70 million after Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2008.