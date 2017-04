Dec 15 BNY Mellon Corp appointed Andrew Crofton as a senior wealth director in the bank's wealth management unit.

Crofton will be based in Manhattan and Garden City, New York.

Crofton joins BNY Mellon from U.S. Trust where he worked as a private client adviser overseeing business development for high net worth individuals and families.

