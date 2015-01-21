Jan 21 Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Colleen Murphy a senior wealth director in its wealth management division's Naples office in Florida.

Murphy was most recently a development and capital campaign consultant to not-for-profit companies and family businesses, BNY Mellon said.

She will report to Lisa Simington, the bank's regional president for the Florida West Coast. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)