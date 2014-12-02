JetBlue operating revenue just misses estimates
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.
Dec 2 Bank of New York Mellon said it elected Ed Garden, a founding partner of activist investor Trian Fund Management LP, to its board.
Trian owned a 2.57 pct stake in BNY Mellon, as of Sept. 30.
Garden, also the chief investment officer of Trian, formed the investment firm along with Nelson Peltz and Peter May in 2005. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent