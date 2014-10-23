Oct 23 BNY Mellon Corp, the world's
largest custody bank, hired James Wiener from Oliver Wyman Group
to be its new chief risk officer, effective Nov. 24.
Wiener will lead the company's global risk and compliance
group, overseeing the compliance and credit, operational and
market risk functions, BNY Mellon said.
Wiener, who succeeds the retiring Brian Rogan, will report
to BNY Mellon's chief executive officer, Gerald Hassell.
Separately, BNY Mellon said it hired Merryll McElwain as a
wealth director in its wealth management business in Los
Angeles.
McElwain, previously a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley
, will report to Lawrence Miles, BNY Mellon's regional
president.
