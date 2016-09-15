BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Niamh De Niese director and head of its EMEA innovation center, based in London.
De Niese was most recently head of Visa Inc's European innovation labs in London, Berlin and Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: