Nov 12 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, named Rob Klingensmith wealth director in its Washington office.

Klingensmith joins from Pilatus Bank, where he was chief executive in charge of banking operations and oversight of ultra-high net worth client engagement.

Klingensmith reports to regional president Susan Traver. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)