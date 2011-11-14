S.Korea May household borrowing jumps at fastest pace in six months
SEOUL, June 14 Bank lending to South Korean households rose 6.3 trillion won ($5.60 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday, the fastest rise in six months.
Nov 14 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said it expects to take a hit against earnings of up to $100 million in the fourth quarter from efficiency initiatives.
The initiatives are part of a plan to achieve up to $700 million in pre-tax savings by 2015.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, on Monday detailed the plan in a slide-show presentation as part of its investor day.
The bank said it expects incremental expenses of $80 million to $100 million in the current quarter from the efficiency initiatives. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by John Wallace)
