Warren Buffett charity lunch sells for $2.68 million

By Jonathan Stempel June 10 An anonymous fan of Warren Buffett agreed to pay $2,679,001 at an online charity auction to have lunch with the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc . The winning bid came in the closing seconds of the five-day eBay auction, which drew 41 bids before ending on Friday night. It was lower than the record $3,456,789 bid in similar auctions in 2012 and 2016. Money will go to Glide, a San Francisco charity that provide