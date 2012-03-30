By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 A U.S. judge on Friday
partially dismissed a lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon
over its foreign exchange pricing practices, according to a
ruling.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco gave the
plaintiffs 21 days to file an amended lawsuit. He also granted
BNY Mellon's request to move several claims brought by pension
funds to other courts.
Legal battles have raged for several years over claims that
custodial banks, mainly BNY Mellon and State Street, routinely
overcharged pension funds and other institutional clients on
currency transactions.
State Street was sued in October 2009 by the California
attorney general over its foreign-exchange practices. In August
last year, state officials in Florida and Virginia sued BNY
Mellon, joining whistleblower lawsuits originally filed by the
group FX Analytics.
Along with the pension funds, FX Analytics is also a
plaintiff in the lawsuit before Alsup. Attorneys for both sets
of plaintiffs could not immediately be reached on Friday, and a
BNY Mellon representative could not immediately comment on the
ruling.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In re Bank of New York Mellon Corporation False
Claims Act Foreign Exchange Litigation, 11-5683.