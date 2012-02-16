BOSTON Feb 16 U.S. regulators have asked Bank of New York Mellon Corp to improve the data it provides in its financial disclosures.

After a months-long review, the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission asked the bank to improve disclosures on a number of items, including risk factors described as too vague, litigation reserves and profit per share data on the bank's peer group. The SEC made the recommendations public over the past two weeks.

One area the SEC's corporate finance division revisited was a claim by BNY Mellon in its 2010 proxy that its earnings per share growth "was ahead of our peers." But in the same sentence, the bank conceded its compensation committee determined the growth "was not meaningful" because the company lost money in 2009.

David Larcker, a Stanford University accounting professor and corporate governance expert, said growth rate computations using a negative base number are always problematic.

"To their credit, they acknowledge that this is not a meaningful number," Larcker said.

Most of the companies in BNY Mellon's 12-member peer group made money in 2009 and showed strong profit growth in 2010, according to their financial statements.

BNY Mellon said its compensation committee did not use the claims to determine executive pay.

BNY Mellon is the world's largest custody bank, with $26 trillion in assets under custody and administration.

It is not alone in being asked to provide more or better disclosure.

The SEC has also asked insurer American International Group Inc to disclose more in its quarterly reports. It was the SEC's second request for such changes from AIG in less than a year.

BNY Mellon said it would provide more information to investors on most items in its financial reports and proxy statements. But the bank resisted the SEC's suggestion that it include profit data from its peers.

"We do not believe it is necessary or appropriate to include earnings per share information for our peers in our proxy statement in order for shareholders to understand the bonus determinations made by the (compensation committee)," BNY Mellon said in a Nov. 22 letter to the SEC.

BNY Mellon said it would disclose its percentile ranking among peers in its latest proxy, due next month. It also said investors could find the performance of its peers by reading publicly available filings from those companies.

In 2010, those filings would not have supported the proxy claim of peer-beating profits.

For example, earnings at BlackRock Inc more than doubled in 2010. And at banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co, year-over-year earnings growth in 2010 was 48 percent, 50 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

Citigroup, which posted a $1.6 billion loss in 2009, showed more improvement in 2010 than BNY Mellon when it reported net income of $10.6 billion, a $12.2 billion swing.

That context was missing in BNY Mellon's proxy for 2010, according to the SEC, leading to the push from the agency for the bank to provide more peer data in its proxy.

With 50 percent of executive bonuses based on a corporate component, the SEC wanted BNY Mellon to provide a clearer link on how these incentives were determined.