LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Bank of New Zealand, a
subsidiary of National Australia Bank, has had to ditch plans to
raise a new five-year covered bond via DZ Bank, JP Morgan, NAB,
Natixis, RBS and UniCredit as a result of lukewarm investor
feedback.
The lead managers gave no indication as to when the issuer
might return.
BNZ began taking indications of interest at initial price
thoughts of mid-swaps plus 125bp to 130bp on Monday but had to
extend the process into today as the deal failed to gain
traction.
Ahead of the cancellation, bankers away from the transaction
were concerned that there had been no updates on how the deal
was progressing.
"It looks a bit soggy," said one. "These deals can be
challenging as accounts think their issuance volumes are too
low. Couple that with the debacle that has been the first couple
of months of Aussie issuance and they're going to struggle."
BNZ issued the inaugural euro-denominated covered bond from
a New Zealand financial in November 2010 with a EUR1bn
(USD1.264bn) seven-year that priced 62bp wide of mid swaps.
Final orders reached EUR1.35bn from 60 investors
participating.
The 3.125% November 23 2017 was quoted at 94bp over swaps on
Monday. Westpac Securities New Zealand followed BNZ in June 2011
with a EUR1bn five-year that came 75bp above mid-swaps while ANZ
National (International) Bank Limited printed its debut
five-year, EUR500m covered bond on October 13 last year at 95bp
over mid-swaps.
BNZ has also issued covered bonds in New Zealand and
Australian dollars.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)