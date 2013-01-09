COPENHAGEN Jan 9 Danish luxury stereo and
television maker Bang & Olufsen reported on Wednesday a
smaller-than-expected second quarter pretax profit blaming the
closure of underperforming stores in Europe that hurt results.
Pretax profit reached 23 million Danish crowns ($4.03
million) in B&O's September to November quarter, missing an
average 65.5 million crown forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
"As a consequence of the accelerated store closings, the
acquisition of the master dealer operations in mid-China and
Brazil and the continued macroeconomic headwind, we revise the
revenue outlook to revenue exceeding the 2011/12 financial year
revenue of DKK 3,008 million," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 5.7097 Danish crowns)
(Copenhagen Newsroom)