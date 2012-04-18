COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen on Wednesday kept its full-year guidance after third-quarter pretax profit fell 38 percent, missing analysts' forecasts in what it said was a difficult market.

The company said it still saw pretax profit for the 2011/12 financial year of around 100 million Danish crowns ($17.66 million) based on a revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns.

It also reiterated a forecast for its full-year EBIT margin to be in the range of 3.5-4.0 percent.

The group's pretax profit for the third quarter fell to 18.8 million Danish crowns from 30.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier, missing an average 55.4 million forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.6950 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen Newsroom)