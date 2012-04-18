COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish luxury stereo and
television maker Bang & Olufsen on Wednesday kept its
full-year guidance after third-quarter pretax profit fell 38
percent, missing analysts' forecasts in what it said was a
difficult market.
The company said it still saw pretax profit for the 2011/12
financial year of around 100 million Danish crowns ($17.66
million) based on a revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns.
It also reiterated a forecast for its full-year EBIT margin
to be in the range of 3.5-4.0 percent.
The group's pretax profit for the third quarter fell to 18.8
million Danish crowns from 30.3 million in the same quarter a
year earlier, missing an average 55.4 million forecast in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 5.6950 Danish crowns)
(Copenhagen Newsroom)