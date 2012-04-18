* Q3 pretax profit 18.8 mln DKK, vs 55.4 mln forecast
* Says delayed product launches dented results
* Shares fall 5.3 pct
(Adds details, CEO quotes; updates share price)
By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish luxury electronics
maker Bang & Olufsen reported worse-than-expected
quarterly results on Wednesday as sales in Europe fell and
product launches were delayed, while analysts cast doubt on its
renewed pledge to meet full-year targets.
The quarterly result from the maker of upmarket televisions
and sound systems was below the company's own expectations,
missed forecasts in a Reuters poll and mirrored other luxury
goods makers' slowdown in quarterly sales as the crisis bites.
"It is an all round disappointment in my view," said Sydbank
analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen.
Bang & Olufsen Chief Executive Tue Mantoni told a webcast
the company could generate the fourth-quarter sales needed to
meet its full-year target, however, shrugging off analysts'
doubts.
The company needs sales of at least 860 million crowns in
the fourth quarter to meet a revenue target of over 3 billion
Danish crowns for the 2011/12 financial year.
It is also aiming for full-year pretax profits of around 100
million crowns ($17.56 million).
That would be a rise from its full-year 2010/11 pretax
profit of 40.1 million crowns and revenue of 2.87 billion.
Mantoni pointed to the fourth quarter of the 2009/10 year,
which saw 26 percent sales growth, as evidence it was possible.
"In other words, it has been done before and we believe we
can do it again," Mantoni said.
Sydbank's Jeppesen said: "My quick calculation shows that
they have to deliver around 20 percent growth in the fourth
quarter to reach the topline outlook," Jeppesen said.
"I know there is a European football tournament coming ...
and that they forecast effects from newer product launches, but
20 percent is very optimistic," Jeppesen added.
"They keep their guidance, but that looks very difficult
now," said Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen. "I don't
think they can meet the full year guidance."
Bang & Olufsen said the three new products launched at the
end of the quarter, BeoVision 12, a television, Beolit 12 a
transportable sound system, and BeoLab 12, a sound system, would
help drive results in the fourth quarter.
B&O shares were down 5.3 percent at 71.00 crowns by 1122
GMT, against a flat Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index
.
Third-quarter pretax profit fell 38 percent to 18.8 million
Danish crowns ($3.3 million), below an average estimate of 55.4
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales fell to 766 million crowns from 820 million a year
earlier, hurt by weaker sales in Europe which accounted for
about three quarters of total consumer business sales.
The consumer business segment accounts for about 80 percent
of total group sales.
Late arrival of three new products towards the end of the
third quarter contributed to denting the result.
"The key issue and challenge that we have had is definitely
timely arrival of new products," Mantoni told the webcast.
Sydbank's Jeppesen added: "If you look at the earnings, the
company's pretax margin in the three biggest divisions, its core
business, Play and Automotive, has fallen compared with the
third quarter last year."
The automotive business consists of sales of sound systems
for luxury cars, including Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes. The
Play product group is a new lower-priced segment targeted at
young professionals.
The luxury goods sector has been hit by uncertainty in
recent months over worries that Europe's long-running debt
crisis could trigger an economic slowdown in emerging markets
such as China, where runaway demand for high-end goods has
offset weaker trends in Europe and the United States.
B&O's results followed British luxury brand Burberry's
report of a slowdown in quarterly sales growth on
Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, Aquascutum, the British-based luxury
clothing manufacturer which has dressed Queen Elizabeth and
Winston Churchill, went into administration, the latest
high-profile name to fall by the wayside in the consumer
downturn.
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, on
Wednesday again cautioned about the "uncertain" economic outlook
for Europe after strong growth in Asia and the resurgent United
States helped boost his first-quarter revenue.
($1 = 5.6611 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by John Acher and Kristian Mortensen;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)