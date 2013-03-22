UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
COPENHAGEN, March 22 Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen on Friday said the market in crisis-hit Europe had been worse than expected in the past six months, after the group earlier cut its full-year outlook.
"There is something in the market which, particularly in the last six months, has gone a lot worse," Chief Executive Tue Mantoni told Reuters.
"We are talking primarily in Europe and in the market in which we operate, television, electronics and luxury products," Mantoni said.
He said the group kept its long term outlook for revenue in a range of 8 billion to 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.39-1.73 billion) in 2017 unchanged. ($1 = 5.7658 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
VIENNA, June 1 Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine reported on Thursday a 3.1 percent increase in its full-year core profit, helped by solid demand from the automotive industry and an improved oil and gas sector.