COPENHAGEN Oct 10 Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected first quarter pretax loss, hurt by a decline in its audio-visual unit and the absence of new product launches in the quarter.

The maker of upmarket televisions and sound systems kept its outlook for the full-financial year 2012/13 of double-digit sales growth and an improved operating margin.

Pretax losses doubled to 64 million Danish crowns ($11.07 million) in B&O's June-August quarter, far more than an average 25.7 million crowns pretax loss forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales stalled at 600 million crowns from the same quarter last year, also missing forecasts.

($1 = 5.7831 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen Newsroom)