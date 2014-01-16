(Repeats after correction of news alert)

COPENHAGEN Jan 16 Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen reported a 26 percent fall in second-quarter pretax profit, capped by currency headwinds, but kept its full-year outlook.

Pretax profit fell to 17 million Danish crowns ($3.1 million) in the three months to end-November compared with 23 million a year earlier.

The group kept its full-year forecast for revenue moderately above the 2012/13 level of 2.81 billion crowns and for earnings before interest and tax to be around the break-even level.

($1 = 5.4891 Danish crowns)