* Q2 EBITDA up almost 20 percent to 31 million crowns
* Keeps FY forecast for revenue moderately above 2012/13
* Investment in innovation starting to pay off - CEO
* Shares rise 20 percent
(Adds comments from CEO and analyst, details, share price)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Jan 16 Upmarket Danish TV and stereo
maker Bang & Olufsen posted a 20 percent jump in
quarterly earnings, showing its turnaround efforts are
beginning to work and boosting its shares more than 20 percent.
The group, which issued two profit warnings during its
2012/13 financial year, had three months ago reported a hefty
first-quarter loss on the back of sluggish European sales, but
is fighting back with restructuring efforts, growth in emerging
markets and new products.
Earnings before interest and tax grew by almost 20 percent
to 31 million crowns in the second quarter from a year before,
the company said on Thursday, buoyed by strong sales growth in
Brazil, Russia, India and China, as well as in North America.
"The focused investment in innovation is starting to pay
off, so we are pleased with that," Chief Executive Tue Mantoni
told a conference call. "We are seeing progress in two overall
areas: products and retail".
The company - which launched its Beolab 17, 18 and 19
wireless speakers in the second quarter - said newly launched
products and its cheaper Play brand, targeted at a younger
customer group, showed strong performance in the three-month
period.
Yet sales in its main European markets remained sluggish and
the company still has a major focus on restructuring its
distribution network in Europe.
"There are definitely positive elements in the report that
show that parts of B&O's strategy plan is actually working,"
Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen told Reuters. "But to say
they have passed the worst is exaggerated."
Pretax profit fell by 26 percent to 17 million crowns, hit
by negative financial items of 14 million crowns mainly due to
currency headwinds as a result of a devaluation of the Czech
crown and a weakening of the Hong Kong dollar.
The group kept its full-year forecast for revenue moderately
above the 2012/13 level of 2.81 billion crowns and for earnings
before interest and tax to be around the break-even level.
Shares in the company, which had slumped to a more than
four-year low of 43.4 crowns last month, were up 21 percent at
63.5 crowns by 0942 GMT, still well below a 2006 peak above 381
crowns.
($1 = 5.4891 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Shida Chayesteh;
Editing by David Holmes)