COPENHAGEN, 16 Aug Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen reported a fourth-quarter pretax loss in line with expectations on higher costs and tough market conditions in Europe.

Bang & Olufsen, which issued two profit warnings during the 2012/13 financial year, said it planned to reduce the complexity of its product offering by terminating a number of older products.

It reported a pretax loss of 45 million Danish crowns ($8 million) in the fourth quarter against a 77 million crowns profit a year earlier and compared with an average 43 million loss forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

