COPENHAGEN, April 18 Shares in Danish luxury
stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen fell nearly 7
percent on Wednesday after third-quarter results missed
analysts' forecasts.
Shares in the company fell 6.7 percnt to 70.0 Danish crowns
per share at 0700 GMT, against a 0.3 percent rise in the
Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index.
The group's pretax profit for the third quarter fell to 18.8
million Danish crowns from 30.3 million in the same quarter a
year earlier, missing an average 55.4 million forecast in a
Reuters poll.
The company said it still saw pretax profit for the 2011/12
financial year of around 100 million Danish crowns ($17.66
million) based on a revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.6950 Danish crowns)
(Copenhagen Newsroom)