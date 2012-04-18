COPENHAGEN, April 18 The head of Danish luxury
electronics maker Bang & Olufsen said on Wednesday the
company's full-year guidance was realistic, after it reported
disappointing third-quarter profits.
"The 2011/12 outlook is realistic...the fourth quarter two
years ago is proof that this can be done," Chief Executive Tue
Mantoni told Reuters.
In the fourth quarter of its 2009/2010 financial year, the
group saw growth exceeding 20 percent. Strong growth is needed
in the fourth quarter this year for the company to reach its
full-year guidance.
Mantoni also said Bang & Olufsen expected to see a positive
development in its automotive business - sales of sound systems
for cars - next year.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)