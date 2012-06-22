Reliance Industries KG-D6's facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch cuts Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) to "underperform" from "neutral" and reduces its target price to 710 rupees from 760 rupees.

Downgrade comes after partner Niko Resources announced lowered reserve estimates for their KG D6 block.

As per I/B/E/S data, Reliance Industries now has 6 "underperform" compared to 24 "buy/outperform" and 11 "hold" ratings.

Technical traders also cite bearish evening Doji star candlestick pattern, say falls towards 673-650 possible in the near-term".

Reliance Industries shares down 1.4 percent at 708.45 rupees.