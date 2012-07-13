A worker tightens steel rebars at a construction site of a metro station in Chennai July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch adds Jaiprakash Associates (JAIA.NS) to its model portfolio, saying a fall in interest rates will help high-debt companies such as the engineering and construction firm.

Jaiprakash's possible spin-off of its cement unit could be another near-term catalyst, BoA-ML adds.

The investment bank also replaces Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) in its portfolio, citing their diverging share price performance.

BoA-ML says Dr. Reddy's recent under-performance has made valuations "much less expensive" at 17.6 times fiscal 2013 EPS vs 22.8 times for Sun Pharma.

Dr. Reddy's also has potential near-term triggers because of anticipated U.S. drug launches.

However more broadly, BoA-ML says expects range-bound trading in Indian stocks, with possible correction in the corporate earnings reporting season.

Investment bank remains "wary" of "expensive" consumer stocks.