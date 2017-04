LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - Daniel Bell, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of EMEA DCM capital products, is leaving the bank to join Swiss Re, a source said.

He has been at the US bank since June 2010, having joined from Credit Suisse. He is set to leave at the end of the week.

Bell will join Swiss Re as head of funding and capital after a short break and will be based in Zurich. Bank of America Merrill Lynch could not be reached for comment.