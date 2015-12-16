By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Dec 16 African-Americans have become a
shrinking presence in the boardrooms of the biggest U.S.
companies in recent years, setting back a push by pension funds
for greater diversity.
African-Americans, who make up about 13 percent of the U.S.
population, account for 8.6 percent of the directors on the
boards of the largest 200 companies by revenue in the S&P 500 in
2015, down from 9.6 percent in 2010, according to the annual
Board Index study by Spencer Stuart, one of the largest
executive search firms. The figure was 9 percent in 2006, the
first year the firm reported the measure.
Reasons for the decline include the desire of boards to
appoint members with particular qualifications such as
cybersecurity expertise or a background in international
business, headhunters said. Some African-American investors also
said they worry the increasing influence of activist hedge funds
- where the presence of blacks is minimal - in appointing board
members is partly to blame.
"We're left out of these most lucrative parts of the
economy," said John Rogers, chief executive of Ariel
Investments, which manages $9.6 billion, and who sits on the
boards of fast-food giant McDonald's Corp and
electricity and natural gas utility Exelon Corp.
Rogers, 57, who is also a co-founder of the Black Corporate
Directors Conference, a networking event, said he is frustrated
by the lack of minority representation in some industries such
as at big technology firms, in contrast to other companies like
McDonald's itself, which counts three African-Americans among
its fourteen directors.
"It's a tale of two cities," he said.
The dip in black boardroom representation comes at a time
when many U.S. cities and college campuses have been split apart
by protests over alleged discrimination and the deaths of black
people in clashes with the police.
U.S. boardrooms are not the only setting that remains
largely white and male, which could limit the talent pool
recruiters might draw from. While sitting CEOs are a popular
choice for boards, among the top 200 companies, only four, or
two percent, were led by blacks, according to the Spencer Stuart
data. Among partners at big U.S. law firms, only 1.8 percent are
black, according to a study released last month by the National
Association for Law Placement. And just 5.9 percent of U.S.
college presidents were African American in 2011, the most
recent year studied by the American Council on Education.
Some counter there is still plenty of talent available.
"The pool of qualified African-American candidates for U.S.
boardrooms is still quite deep and should not be a limit," said
Kurt Schmoke, an African-American who is president of the
University of Baltimore and a director of Legg Mason Inc
and McGraw Hill Financial.
Schmoke said he has urged executive search firms to add
minorities to their databases. "Sometimes you have to remind
them there are other people out there."
Indeed, some big companies may be casting their net more
broadly than they have in the past.
Technology leaders Apple Inc, HP Inc and
Hewlett Packard Enterprise have each named new black
directors recently. None are currently CEOs at other big
companies, a traditional criteria for board recruiters that may
have limited the number of minority board candidates available,
said Mary Bush, an African-American director at companies
including Discover Financial Services and T. Rowe Price
Group.
Such changes may eventually improve the representation of
blacks and other minorities in boardrooms - if board leaders
stay focused on the topic, Bush said. "When you are coming from
behind, which we were, there's definitely a long way to go," she
said.
However, there is some evidence that big activist funds tend
to run slates of mainly white men when they are fighting for
board seats. Among the ten campaigns against the largest
companies that have gone to a shareholder vote since 2013
identified by financial services group Houlihan Lokey, activists
nominated 50 directors for board seats. Of that group, about 40
were white men and 6 were white women, according to a Reuters
analysis of securities filings, company websites, and checks
with individuals.
Among the nominees was just one African-American, Lionel
Nowell, part of the Starboard Value slate that won seats at
Darden Restaurants last year. Nowell, now a Darden
director and a former PepsiCo Inc executive, is also a
director at Bank of America Corp, where a representative
said he did not wish to comment for this article.
Representatives for Starboard Value did not respond to
questions about its slate, which also accounted for four of the
six women in the group.
Among other big activists that brought the proxy contests,
representatives for Trian Fund Management and Jana Partners
declined to comment. Representatives for Elliott Management did
not return messages
Mitch Ackles, president of the Hedge Fund Association trade
group, said activist funds may be more focused on shaking up
corporate boards to improve shareholder returns than on
diversity, perhaps because the hedge fund industry is largely
white and male. But things are changing, as bigger institutional
investors like pension funds that invest with hedge funds press
for more diversity, he said
WOMEN MAKE GAINS
The decline in black representation stands in contrast to
the gains, albeit modest, made by other under-represented groups
over the same period, including women, Latinos and Asians.
Some public sector pension fund leaders, including New York
City Comptroller Scott Stringer and officials of California
Public Employees' Retirement System, have argued for years that
boardrooms should more diverse. They have cited studies showing
diversity can help companies' financial performance.
The continuing lack of diversity is a reason Stringer has
urged companies to make it easier for small investors to run
director candidates, a change known as "proxy access," Stringer
said in an interview.
"If boards don't move toward diversity themselves, then
proxy access enables shareholders to do this for them," he said.
Change at boardrooms may be slow because companies do not
have many chances to bring in fresh faces, with the average
director staying on an S&P 500 board for 8.5 years, according to
Spencer Stuart, a rate that has been roughly stable for the past
five years.
Nor is there a strong outlook for increased black
representation. Only about 7 percent of newly-named directors at
S&P 500 companies this year have been black, the same as in
2014, the only other year in which such data is available,
according to Institutional Shareholder Services.
Headhunters said that companies try to achieve many of their
priorities, including diversity, with each new appointment, but
are bound to fail to meet all of them given new demands.
For instance, Julie Daum, head of Spencer Stuart's North
American board practice, said the more recent demand for
directors with experience in areas like cybersecurity, means
that "boards have many things they need to accomplish with each
addition."
The drive for some forms of diversity, such as adding women
to boards, can hold back gains for other groups, said Ronald
Parker, president of The Executive Leadership Council, which
advocates for the promotion of black leaders. Also, senior
African-American executives may not have as much experience in
particular areas.
Those trends mean companies need to look harder and "move
beyond their normal circles to find talent" who could serve as
board members, he said.
AFTER BEN CARSON
An example of how the various pressures on boards can play
out is the case of Ben Carson, an African-American and retired
neurosurgeon who's also running for U.S. president.
To focus on his presidential campaign, earlier this year
Carson quit the boards of food company Kellogg Co and
retailer Costco Wholesale Corp, where he had served
since the 1990s. Since then, each company named two new
directors each, all of whom are white, including one woman each.
Costco named two directors who have experience in
communications - Maggie Wilderotter, executive chairman of
Frontier Communications, and John Stanton, a wireless industry
veteran who was CEO of Western Wireless Corp.
Costco Chairman Jeff Brotman said both of the directors were
tapped before Carson stepped down. While he declined to discuss
the selections in detail, he said via e-mail that the company
has and is "taking steps to recruit under-represented minorities
to our Board."
Kellogg named directors with international experience in
consumer goods - Carolyn Tastad, group president of Procter &
Gamble North America, and Noel Wallace, president of
Colgate-Palmolive Latin America.
Kellogg Chairman and CEO John Bryant said in an e-mailed
statement that the company has "a very diverse board with
African American, Hispanic and International representation."
The company's 14-member board does include six women. One of
them is also the board's only African-American, La June
Montgomery Tabron.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis, Carmel
Crimmins and John Pickering)