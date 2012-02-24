* 30 Percent Club wants shareholders to use their votes
* 15.2 pct of FTSE 100 company board directors are women
* The group fears compulsory quotas if no progress
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Feb 24 Shareholders must speak out
to spur on real change in the sex balance of British boardrooms,
a group of UK business leaders and investors urged on Friday.
On the first anniversary of the Davies report, which called
on British companies to more than double the number of women on
their boards, members of The 30 Percent Club -- named after the
target for female representation -- said investor support was
crucial to the success of the cause.
"The real power base to demand that behaviour is modified is
in the hands of the owners," said Roger Carr, founding member of
the club and chairman of energy company Centrica, where
a quarter of the board is female.
"Shareholders have to truly, as stewards, leverage their
position of real strength to effect boardroom behaviour."
Established in November 2010 and composed of the
chairmen and chairwomen of 37 British firms as well as investors
who in total manage over 1.77 trillion pounds ($2.78 trillion)
of assets, the club hopes to hit its 30 percent target by 2015
by coordinating the investment community's approach.
This is higher than the 25 percent target recommended by the
Davies report a year ago, named after and conducted by Lord
Mervyn Davies, former CEO of Standard Chartered and former UK
trade minister.
As it stands, 15.2 percent of FTSE 100 company board
directors are female, up from 12.5 percent at the end of 2010.
For the FTSE 250 it is 9.4 percent, up from 7.8 percent.
CARROT AND STICK
Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), one of
Europe's largest institutional investors, with £347 billion in
assets, feels it is in a particularly strong position to
implement changes because it holds 4 percent of the whole UK
stock market.
"The carrot and stick is annual re-election," Sacha Sadan,
Director of Corporate Governance at LGIM said. "After two or
three years of not seeing any changes, then we will vote (to
make) things change."
In May 2010, changes to the UK Corporate Governance code
announced by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) called for
the annual re-election of board members of all FTSE 350
companies.
"Sometimes there is a sense people are scrambling around
for new sticks, when this is a very powerful stick," Baroness
Hogg, Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council said.
"Investors now have this powerful tool, and to be talking
about that will raise the game."
In October 2011 the FRC also announced changes that require
listed companies to report annually on their boardroom diversity
policy and on any measurable objectives the board has set, which
will enable shareholders to vote for change if targets have not
been met. These measures will not be enforced until October.
BOARDROOM ATMOSPHERICS
Investors and business leaders insist that the drive to get
more women on board is driven on merit, with the ultimate goal
of making companies more profitable and efficient.
"Having women on the board really does make a difference,"
said Robert Swannell, chairman of Marks & Spencer, where 29
percent of the board is female.
Swannell expressed surprise that more shareholders in the
past had not spent time understanding how the boards of
companies they invest in operate.
"If all of you as investors could sit on boards and see the
difference between boards with open atmospheres and those with
dysfunctional atmospheres, you would be terrified by the latter
and try and encourage the former."
BATTLING QUOTAS
By encouraging investors to take decisions into their own
hands, the 30 Percent Club is hoping to pre-empt any attempt by
the UK government or the EU to impose quotas.
Speaking at an event in Sweden earlier in the month, Prime
Minister David Cameon said that while he did not favour quotas,
they might have to be imposed if companies could not tackle the
gender gap on their own.
In March, EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding is set to
address the issue with an updated report on the "Women on the
Board Pledge" announced last year to challenge companies in
Europe to increase the number of women in board positions or
face further action.
"Unless we demonstrate by our own endeavors that we don't
need press-gang legislation to get the balance of British
boardrooms right, we might find ourselves in a minority
opinion," Said Carr.
"And as night follows day, if that is the case, then quotas
will follow."