* Headhunters holding back process

* Need to cast the net wider

* Nurture pipeline of talent

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, May 28 A campaign to get more women on to company boards in Britain could struggle to make progress because headhunters and hiring committees are too traditional when recruiting for senior roles, a report said on Monday.

Last year some of the biggest headhunters signed up to a voluntary code of conduct, pledging to improve the gender balance in Britain's boardrooms following a government-sponsored report seeking to double the proportion of women on boards to 25 percent by 2015.

One year on, headhunters are still holding back the process by favouring candidates who are too similar to existing board members, the report produced by Cranfield School of Management for the Equality and Human Rights Commission found.

"The often subjective way of making appointments ends up replicating existing boards rather than bringing in talented women," said Baroness Prosser, deputy chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

The proportion of women on boards of FTSE 100 companies has risen to 16.0 percent from 12.5 percent over the past year, and from 9.4 percent in 2004. Nine boards among Britain's blue chip companies are still all-male.

In the FTSE 250 firms the figure is 10.1 percent and there are 107 all-male boards.

European Union Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding in March proposed imposing quotas in the EU if there was not more progress, something which would be unpopular with many company executives.

The European Commission is seeking responses in a consultation on her proposals that closes on Monday.

STAGE BY STAGE

The Cranfield report found that initiatives to increase the number of female appointments often has less impact as the recruitment process progressed. More women might be initially included in the search, but the ultimate appointments often remained biased towards traditional candidates.

"In the later stages of the process, which entails short-listing and interviewing, there needs to be more effort from headhunters and chairmen to ensure that selection practices remain inclusive," said Elena Doldor, senior research fellow at Cranfield.

"It is at these later stages of the process that the focus appears to inadvertently shift from candidates' actual competencies to the slippery notion of 'fit'."

In order to tackle the problem, executive search firms and chairmen must work together to review the process and the qualities that they might be looking for as well as spend more time nurturing a pipeline of new talent. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman)