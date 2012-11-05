Nov 5 Boardwalk Pipelines LP on Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Boardwalk Pipelines Partners, LP . Barclays Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BOARDWALK PIPELINES AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.973 FIRST PAY 08/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.377 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/08/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS