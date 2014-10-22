SYDNEY Oct 23 Struggling Australian drilling services company Boart Longyear Ltd said on Thursday it had agreed a restructuring deal worth up to $352 million with U.S. hedge fund Centerbridge Partners to cut debt and cut the risk of a potential default.

Boart, the world's largest supplier of drilling equipment and services to miners, said the restructuring involved up to $225 million in new "covenant lite" term loans and was seeking up to $127 million in new equity.

"We anticipate the recapitalisation will provide the company with significant liquidity to better weather the challenges of the current depressed markets for our drilling services and products and the financial strength to allow more time for those markets to recover," Boart Longyear Chief Executive Richard O'Brien said in a statement. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)