GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Dec 15 Restaurant and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said Steve Davis stepped down as chief executive effective immediately and established an interim office of the CEO until a replacement is found.
The company named two top executives, Mark Hood and Mike Townsley, to fill the office of the CEO.
Davis, who has been CEO for the last 8 years, will remain with the company through the end of the year to assist with the transition process, Bob Evans Farms said in a statement. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the world's 12th-largest economy.