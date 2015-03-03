March 3 Restaurant and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it was not currently looking at selling or spinning off its BEF Foods business and was evaluating strategic options for all or a portion of its real-estate assets.

The company has been involved in a proxy fight with activist investor Sandell Asset, which wants it to separate its food-products business and unlock the real-estate value embedded in restaurant properties through a sale-leaseback.

Net income fell to $5.9 million, or 25 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $6.2 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier, Bob Evans said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)