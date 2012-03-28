Bobby Brown (R) leaves the funeral service of ex-wife, pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES Singer Bobby Brown, ex-husband of the late Whitney Houston, was charged on Wednesday with drunk driving and driving on a suspended license, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

Brown, 43, was arrested on Monday and failed a sobriety test after being pulled over by traffic police for talking on a cellphone. He will make a first appearance in court on the charges on April 16.

Brown, a singer with 1980s boy band New Edition, was married to Houston for almost 15 years but their relationship was marked by what Houston later described as heavy cocaine use and bizarre behavior.

Brown has a string of arrests over the years for battery, drunk driving, drug possession and parole violations.

His latest arrest came six weeks after Houston was discovered dead in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub from what authorities said was accidental drowning, cocaine use and heart disease.

