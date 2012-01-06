LONDON Bob Holness, best known as the host of the cult 1980s British TV game show "Blockbusters", has died aged 83, media reported on Friday.

His family issued a statement saying he had died peacefully in his sleep early on Friday and reports said he had suffered from a series of strokes.

He is survived by his wife Mary, three children and seven grandchildren.

Blockbusters, aired on the commercial ITV channel in the 1980s and early 1990s, featured a board of interlocking hexagons each containing a letter of the alphabet.

The series spawned variations of the still popular joke phrase "Can I have a 'P' please, Bob?"

In addition to Blockbusters, South African-born Holness hosted radio shows including the BBC Radio Orchestra's selection of the best in popular music and the public broadcaster's long-running TV panel game "Call My Bluff".

