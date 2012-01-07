LONDON Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Bob Weston has died at the age of 64 in London.

Weston's official website said on Friday he was found dead at his home in north London by police on Tuesday after friends became concerned that they had not heard from him for several days.

"Cause of death has been attributed to a gastrointestinal haemorrhage," said a message posted by the website's webmaster and Weston friend Steve Fairhead.

London police confirmed Weston's death, and said they were not treating it as suspicious.

Weston joined Fleetwood Mac in 1972 as a replacement for Danny Kirwan, and played on the albums "Penguin" in 1973 and "Mystery to Me" later the same year.

But according to online biographies, during an American tour Mick Fleetwood discovered Weston was having an affair with his wife, Jenny Boyd, and Weston was sacked in 1974.

He went on to release several solo albums and played with musicians including Long John Baldry and Murray Head.

"My family and I have lost a dear friend; the world has lost an enormously talented musician, with unfinished business," Fairhead wrote on the website.

