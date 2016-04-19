HONG KONG, April 19 Aircraft leasing company BOC
Aviation e IPO-BOCA.HK plans to seek approval on Thursday from
the Hong Kong stock exchange for an up to $1.5 billion initial
public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing people close to
the deal.
Singapore-based BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China Ltd
, could start testing investors' demand for the IPO
as soon as next week if it receives the go ahead from the
listing committee of the exchange, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
A spokeswoman at BOC Aviation in Singapore declined to
comment on the IPO plans.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by
Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Tom Hogue)